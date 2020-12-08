Arkansas State TE/DE TW Ayers nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The mean mullet earned some national attention on Tuesday.
Arkansas State sophomore TE/DE TW Ayers is nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy. This award goes to the most outstanding player in college football that started their career as a walk-on. Ayers has shined in all 3 phases for the Red Wolves in 2020.
He has 2 receptions and a touchdown on offense. Ayers has 35 tackles, 6.5 TFL, and 4 sacks on defense. The Missouri native also has several tackles on kickoff coverage.
Arkansas State hosts Incarnate Word Saturday in the season finale. Kickoff is at 2:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium, the game will be streamed on ESPN3.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.