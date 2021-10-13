2021 FFN Game of the Week preview: Pocahontas at Trumann

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next FFN Game of the Week features two of the top teams in 4A-3 as Trumann hosts Pocahontas.

Last Pocahontas win: 2020 (32-14 at Pocahontas)

Last Trumann win: 2018 (28-14 at Trumann)

Stopped by Trumann (5-1, 3-0 4A-3) and Pocahontas (4-2, 2-1) this week.



Hear from coaches and players from both sides tomorrow and Thursday on Region 8 Sports.

Pocahontas Redskins (4-2, 2-1 4A-3)

Pocahontas has responded after dropping two in a row, winning their last two games, their most recent coming over Cave City 49-21 last week.

“First of all, we just want to go in every Monday and correct mistakes and figure out what we did wrong and start trying to correct that,” Head Coach Charles Baty said. “We’re getting there, running and passing game to try to take some pressure off of Connor and offensive line and we did that well last week, I was very proud of how explosive we were in some areas and how we threw and caught the ball. Obviously, I think [Trumann has] a very complicated running game, if our guys don’t play assignment football it’s very easy to lose the ball in what they do, a lot of misdirection a lot of things they’ve got a really good offensive line, really good quarterback, some great receivers.”

Pocahontas has put up 35 or more points in 4 of their last 5 games, a big reason why is Quarterback Connor Baker.

“Trumann’s a well-coached team, they’re one of our toughest games,” Baker said. “They have a pretty good record this year too they’re just a really physical team so we’re trying to get to the point where we’re going 100% every play, we’re working our best to get ready for them this week.”

“They’re a well-coached team,” junior wide receiver Harrison Carter said. “Through the conference, they’ve been winning a couple hard games, I think that we just got to prepare like we do every single week, work hard and get down the game plan. They have some good runners, some hard runners, and I think we just got to be ready for anything.”

Trumann Wildcats (5-1, 3-0 4A-3)

Trumann has already matched their conference win total from last year, starting 3-0 in 4A-3 Play.

Randy Phillips’ Wildcats are preparing for one of their tougher challenges on the season: a red hot Pocahontas team.

“They’re a tough team, they’re going to be well-coached,” Phillips said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to stop Connor Baker, he’s a great player, they’re defense is going to be solid, we know some coaches there they’re going to be coached up and it’s going to be a challenge but we think we’re up for it... We didn’t play well against Southside, lost a player to a season-ending injury, so bouncing back from that we’ve had a lot of guys step up but we’re throwing the ball a little bit better this year so being able to throw it and run it a little bit is helping us out tremendously. Just another step on the way to trying to compete for a conference championship.”

Trumann coasted to a 40-to-14 win over Gosnell last week, improving to 5-and-1 on the season.

“We came out here and we really wanted to pick up where we left off last year in conference play,” senior middle linebacker Garner Henderson said. “We’ve got momentum going our way now and we’re just hoping to be the best team that we can possibly be.”

“Some of these guys, they got more in them than I thought they did,” senior defensive end Dawson Schuberte said. “Just going to be a battle, we’re in there watching film, seeing what we can do, seeing how they line up, seeing how we can line up against them.”

“Big game for us going against our old Offensive Line coach, our old principal,” senior tackle Chris Hardin said. “We’re really looking forward to it.”

