A-STATE IN THE NFL: Forrest Merrill plays in 4th game of 2021

HOUSTON (KAIT) - The Conductor of Force took the field on Sunday.

Arkansas State alum Forrest Merrill appeared in his 4th NFL game of the season. Merrill was promoted from the Chargers practice squad on Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri native recorded a tackle in the 4th quarter but Los Angeles fell to the Texans 49-21. Merrill has 4 tackles in his rookie season.

Merrill, an undrafted free agent, recorded seven tackles and one tackle for a loss for the Chargers in the 2021 NFL Preseason. The 6-foot, 322-pound lineman made the initial 53-man roster, before being moved to the practice squad early in the season.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.