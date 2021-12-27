Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-STATE IN THE NFL: Forrest Merrill plays in 4th game of 2021

Arkansas State alum Forrest Merrill played in his 4th game of the season.
Arkansas State alum Forrest Merrill played in his 4th game of the season.(Source: NFL/CBS)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KAIT) - The Conductor of Force took the field on Sunday.

Arkansas State alum Forrest Merrill appeared in his 4th NFL game of the season. Merrill was promoted from the Chargers practice squad on Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri native recorded a tackle in the 4th quarter but Los Angeles fell to the Texans 49-21. Merrill has 4 tackles in his rookie season.

Merrill, an undrafted free agent, recorded seven tackles and one tackle for a loss for the Chargers in the 2021 NFL Preseason. The 6-foot, 322-pound lineman made the initial 53-man roster, before being moved to the practice squad early in the season.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Two killed in Fulton Co. plane crash Sunday
Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword to appear in court Monday
Emergency Room at St. Bernard's Healthcare
Doctors warn against buying street drugs
Jesse Stevens talks to his mother at the dining table
Family comes together for Christmas after losing homes in tornado
Crews battle fire at Walmart in West Plains, store closed ‘until further notice’

Latest News

Arkansas' Robert Moore (1) tags Mississippi's TJ McCants (16) out as he tries to get to second...
Arkansas IF Robert Moore named a Preseason All-American
Arkansas State opens Sun Belt play at Georgia Southern Thursday afternoon.
2021 Red Wolves Raw: A-State WBB Interim HC Destinee Rogers and Morgan Wallace on GA Southern Game
Georgia State won the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl 51-20.
Georgia State wins 2021 Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State interim women's basketball coach
Arkansas State women’s basketball surprises Destinee Rogers with message from Dawn Staley