City uses grant to install electric car charger

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Walnut Ridge will soon be a hub for food, fun, and getting a charge for your car.

City officials say they are putting the final touches on its first-ever electric car charger.

The project was made possible by a grant from Entergy and is expected to be operational by Sept. 17.

Entergy’s grant looked for cities with high traffic numbers.

Mayor Charles Snapp said when he heard about the grant, he knew Walnut Ridge would be a prime candidate.

“We had the opportunity. We knew it will be a growing thing in the future,” said Snapp. “Because of our location, based on future Interstate I-57, we did qualify for the grant.”

He stated the new charger would be targeted toward local people but also to bring in tourists who could not visit the area before.

“This particular charger is targeted toward locals but also bringing tourists into the center of town where they can enjoy the Beatles tribute, the guitar walk, the downtown area, maybe have a meal while their car is charging,” said Snapp.

The charger will not cost the city any money.

Lawrence County Public Library will provide the Wi-Fi for the charger, and a non-profit offered to pay for the charger’s electricity.

“The Non-Profit Downtown Walnut Ridge Inc., to help out the city, has agreed to pay the electric bill on the car charger, so people who charge their cars don’t even have to pay,” said Snapp.

Mayor Snapp said the charger will provide around a 20-25 mile ranger per hour of charge.

