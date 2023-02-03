Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Electric cooperative heads south to help with power outages

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel...
On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.(Source: North Arkansas Electric Cooperative)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) – With thousands of people battling power outages in the southern part of Arkansas, one company across the state is making the trek to help out.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.

“The southern Arkansas co-op has more than 18,000 of its 21,300 members without power following an ice storm,” a Facebook post explained.

The company thanked the C&L employees, who helped with NAEC’s outage restoration during last week’s winter weather.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and she faces two counts of...
School nurse arrested for having sex with student
The Blytheville Police Department urged motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 55 Thursday...
Sheriff names deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup
A look at the areas that will see the greatest impact Wednesday night.
Ice Storm Warning: Final round of icy weather moves through Region 8
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Crews investigated a crash on a Jonesboro overpass Thursday morning.
Crash on Jonesboro overpass shuts down northbound lanes

Latest News

In Walnut Ridge, the street department was hard at work on Thursday, Feb. 2, trying to get the...
Crews working on clearing streets amid above freezing temperatures
A car sits outside a body shop waiting for reapirs.
Ice storm keeping body shops, insurance companies busy
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast (2/2/23)
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast (2/2/23)
Crews investigated a crash on a Jonesboro overpass Thursday morning.
Crash on Jonesboro overpass shuts down northbound lanes