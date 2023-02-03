Electric cooperative heads south to help with power outages

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) – With thousands of people battling power outages in the southern part of Arkansas, one company across the state is making the trek to help out.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.

“The southern Arkansas co-op has more than 18,000 of its 21,300 members without power following an ice storm,” a Facebook post explained.

The company thanked the C&L employees, who helped with NAEC’s outage restoration during last week’s winter weather.

