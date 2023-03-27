Divine Intervention expands to reach more people

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Divine Intervention expanded to a new location to help more people.

Executive director, Shalinda Woolbright, saw the need to provide support to those suffering from addiction thus came Divine Intervention.

It started as a sober living house for women, but it quickly expanded to help everyone. They opened a peer center on Phillips Drive in Jonesboro in January.

“Every single time we got a call and someone said, ‘Hey Shalinda, I need to go to treatment, or I need detox, or I need sober living or I need some time of help for my kids, it’s just such a need,” said Woolbright.

She is a recovering addict who knows the struggles of those suffering from substance abuse.

“I had dug a hole that was so deep that it seemed impossible to come out clean. How can I get a job? I got all these felonies hanging over my head, you know. How can I even be a productive member of society now,” she said.

Providing answers and support for those questions is a goal of Divine Intervention. The Peer Community Center has already helped over 650 people since September, according to Woolbright.

“We have put 174 people into treatment and I’m talking about secular, faith-based, it doesn’t matter,” she said. “Whatever treatment services they want, whatever they are looking for we pretty much place them wherever they want to go.”

Divine Intervention also educates the community about substance abuse and prevention. Many who work at the facility are recovering themselves which provides a judgment-free zone for those who come.

“Once we start recovering out loud instead of in secret, you know I think more people will start wanting to get recovery because they won’t feel so alone,” she said.

