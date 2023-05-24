New additions at a popular summer spot

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The newest addition to the Paragould Water Park will allow people to get away from the crowds and the sun.

The park is introducing three cabanas that people can rent for parties or just a regular day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Paragould Parks and Recreation Director James Kashak said it’s an exciting opportunity for an already busy summer spot.

“We have a very large group of people that come through each day, you know, anywhere from 500 to 700 people each day and we just want to create more space,” Kashak explained.

The space will also provide those people who want more shade, as Kashak said it adds to what they already have.

“We have two pavilions on either side that are shaded, but with these cabanas, we have the sunshade on each side. So that being said, you will be able to relax in your lounge chair and stay out of the sun,” Kashak said.

Nonparty rentals on weekdays are $50 and $100 on weekends. For birthdays, it is $200 on weekdays and $250 on weekends and includes admission for up to 12 people and food and drink.

