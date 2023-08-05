Broncos sign former A-State DL Forrest Merrill

DENVER (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf lands on another NFL team. Former Arkansas State defensive lineman Forrest Merrill signed a deal with the Denver Broncos and will wear No. 68, the team announced Saturday.

The Missouri native began his career with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

Merrill recorded 7 tackles for Los Angeles in the 2021 preseason. The Conductor of Force was promoted from the practice squad and made his regular season debut on Monday Night Football in October 2021. Merrill had 4 tackles in 4 games for Los Angeles.

The 6-1, 338-pounder spent 2022 on injured reserve and was released with an injury designation in August. Merrill signed with the Seahawks in May 2023, getting waived one month later.

Before signing with the Broncos, Merritt was working out with the New Orleans Saints.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.