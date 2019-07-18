Jonesboro police investigating double homicide

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 18, 2019 at 8:25 AM CDT - Updated July 18 at 8:43 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a Jonesboro apartment.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 400-block of Melrose Avenue, located between Belt Street and East Johnson Avenue.

Police were driving through the area when a neighbor flagged them down. That’s when officers discovered the two bodies inside the apartment.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirms officers are investigating a “double homicide.”

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are at the scene, collecting evidence.

