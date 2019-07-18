Jonesboro police investigating double homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a Jonesboro apartment.
Around 8 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 400-block of Melrose Avenue, located between Belt Street and East Johnson Avenue.
Police were driving through the area when a neighbor flagged them down. That’s when officers discovered the two bodies inside the apartment.
Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirms officers are investigating a “double homicide.”
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are at the scene, collecting evidence.
Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.