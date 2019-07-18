‘Multiple people down’ following officer-involved shooting

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An officer-involved shooting in Stone County has reportedly left ‘multiple people down.’
The county’s Office of Emergency Management reported the alleged shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2000-block of Flag Road.
In a tweet the OEM stated “possibly multiple people down.” They did not elaborate on who the possible victims were.
They stated the alleged shooter is “down.”
The scene has since been secured and Arkansas State Police are investigating.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and bring updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.