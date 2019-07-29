FEMA approves disaster assistance to Mo. counties recovering from flooding, storms

(KFVS) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved federal assistance to Missouri governments and non-profits in 68 counties recovering from flooding and severe storms between April 29 and July 5.
The counties approved for assistance include: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Barry, Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Buchanan, Caldwell, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Cole, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Howell, Jackson, Jasper, Knox, Laclede, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Maries, Marion, McDonald, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Putnam, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.
To register for FEMA assistance, you can click here or register by phone by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362). Telephone registration is available 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. (local time), seven days a week.
The approval means FEMA will assist with the cost of repairs to damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.
Governor Mike Parson said the state expects to request the Public Assistance disaster declaration to be expanded to include additional counties as joint teams can fully assess damage in other counties.
FEMA continues to review the state’s July 16 request to expand assistance to individual residents in the 25 counties of Adair, Barton, Callaway, Cape Girardeau, Christian, Clark, Cooper, Dallas, Douglas, Gasconade, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Jefferson, Laclede, Lewis, Macon, Marion, McDonald, Newton, Polk, Saline, St. Louis, and Ste. Genevieve.
President Trump’s July 9 disaster declaration was for flooding and severe storms and made the federal Individual Assistance program available to eligible residents in Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, and St. Charles counties.
Through July 29, FEMA has approved more than 910 households for Individual Assistance grants and provided more than $4.2 million directly to Missouri flooding and storm survivors to assist with their recovery. The U.S. Small Business Administration approved more than $1.7 million in low-interest loans for Missourians.
FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program paid more than $22 million to Missouri policyholders for flood claims filed since March. More than 1,524 claims have been filed.
