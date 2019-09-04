Van to bring health to rural Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A large van doesn’t just transport people, but medicine to parts of Arkansas who need help the most.
The Delta Care-A-Van is a project multiple people took a part in. A grant totaling $828,748 from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) had a big hand in the van.
However, a total of $1.2 million was required for the entire project and program to take place.
Dean Shane Speights of the College of Osteopathic Medicine said it’s taken healthcare providers, coordinators, directors and supplies to make it all happen.
“Today represents a culmination of efforts from a lot of different people and a lot of different partners and organizations that truly want to make healthcare better in Arkansas and in the Delta,” Speights said.
Bryan Exum, Area Director for USDA Rural Development in Jonesboro, said it’s going to strongly impact those communities it will serve.
“In reality, they’re going to go to the places where towns and communities, it’s going to be after work hours for those who do not have sick leave or cannot take off,” Exum said.
The van’s first free health screening is set for Sept. 19 in Harrisburg.
