St. Louis Blues fan Laila Anderson’s special gift has a nice “ring” to it

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Laila Anderson was a familiar face alongside the St. Louis Blues through the team’s entire Stanley Cup experience.
The Blues official twitter page posted a video of Laila receiving a special gift from the players, who she affectionately calls her boys.
The super fan was given a Stanley Cup Championship Ring.
As her mother notes in the video, the ring takes up Laila’s whole hand.
The young fan bursts into tears while accepting the gift.
