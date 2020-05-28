Girl Scouts thank healthcare workers with tasty treat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The staff at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital got a tasty present on Wednesday, thanks to the Girl Scouts.
The Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas gave the hospital 2,400 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies.
Dawn Prasifka, president of the Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas said it is a tradition that is done in Arkansas to make sure the community know they are appreciated for what they do for the scouts throughout the year.
She said that usually the girls are helping deliver the cookies to various organization, but could not this year due to COVID-19.
Last year, the Girl Scouts gave back to veterans. This year, Prasifka said it was a no-brainer.
“This year, it's a natural fit,” Prasifka said. “So we know health care workers are really very critical in our lives all the time, but especially during this time.”
CEO of NEA Baptist Sam Lind said the generosity from the scouts is unbelievable.
“And just to the support of our teams that are here taking care of our community in such a time of stress for a lot of people, it's a great token of appreciation for our team and our staff and so we appreciate them doing that,” Lind said.
The Girl Scouts plan to go across the state and hand out over 40,000 boxes of cookies to hospitals and nursing homes.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.