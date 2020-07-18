Arkansas reports 32,533 COVID-19 cases, 357 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw an increase of 771 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to state health officials.
As of Saturday, officials reported 32,533 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 357 deaths since the pandemic began.
The death toll was up four since Friday, with one of the statewide deaths reported in Mississippi County.
No details were released in the death.
As for local cases, state health officials noted that Mississippi, Craighead, Crittenden, Independence and Poinsett counties all saw increases over Friday.
Mississippi County had 20 new cases reported and are now at 401, while Craighead County had 19 new cases and is at 701. Crittenden County saw a 13-case increase over Friday, with 929 cases reported there. Independence County had 10 new cases and had 107 total cases, while Poinsett County saw seven new cases and is at 90.
Officials said there are 6,884 active COVID-19 cases in the Natural State, with 25,292 recoveries so far.
Over 419,000 tests have been given so far, while 386,638 tests have been negative.
While the numbers released Saturday were on the county level, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement posted numbers this week on social media showing city level COVID-19 numbers.
A statewide mask directive is scheduled to take effect Monday in the state.
State health officials also went on social media Saturday to educate people on the issue.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.