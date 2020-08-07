Railroad overpass construction could cause headaches on Highland

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Work on a new railroad overpass could cause traffic tie-ups and headaches for those whose travels take them down Highland Drive.
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) crews will close Highway 18 (Highland Drive) at Nettleton Avenue.
The closure, according to an ArDOT news release Friday, will allow workers to begin construction of a new railroad overpass.
Traffic will be detoured onto Watt Street and a recently completed ArDOT overpass.
Work on the new overpass will not be completed until early 2022.
Motorists should expect delays and use caution when approaching and traveling through the work zone.
