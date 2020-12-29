‘Stand Your Ground’ bill filed in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - State Senator Bob Ballinger filed legislation on Tuesday, which has caused quite a stir when filed in the past in the General Assembly.
Stand Your Ground laws have been enacted by over 30 other states.
In an interview with KARK, Senator Ballinger doesn’t believe there is any correlation between Stand Your Ground laws and gun violence.
“The people started about it being a license to kill or people talk about you know how it’s going to increase violence well the statistics don’t show that,” Ballinger said.
Communication Director Kate Fletcher of the Arkansas Chapter of Moms Demand Action says that Moms Demand Action believes this type of legislation will murky the waters on what is ‘reasonable belief of being in danger’ will be defined as.
“Then why are we adding additional laws that will only create confusion and broaden the nature of this if it’s already covered,” Fletcher said.
In the proposed bill Senator Ballinger says that a person cannot be the aggressor or be somewhere unlawfully and still have protections of the “Stand Your Ground” law.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.