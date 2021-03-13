Man released on bond in rape, sexual indecency with a child case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is free on a $150,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge him with sexual indecency with a child, rape, and sexual assault - 2nd degree.
One of the victims told Arkansas State Crimes Against Children Division that Gary Don Jones, 47, tried to get the first victim to expose herself to him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
It goes on to say, he also exposed himself to the first victim.
The court document notes another victim told investigators Jones forced her into a sexual act and touched her inappropriately.
Investigators told Jonesboro police on March 1st.
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department inmate roster stated Jones was booked into jail Friday around 10:40 a.m. and released the same day at around 5:40 p.m.
A judge issued a no-contact order in the case.
Jones will appear back in court on April 30.
