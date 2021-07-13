Man drowns swimming across Current River

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A man who tried to swim across the Current River drowned.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 4 p.m. Monday, July 12, near Shote Hole Township in Carter County.

Edgar O. Racanec Sacach, 38, of Memphis was attempting to swim across the river when he went under and did not resurface.

Searchers found him a short time later in a shallow area downstream.

An ambulance transported him to Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital whee Dr. Ani Nadipelli pronounced him dead at 6:14 p.m.

