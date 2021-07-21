Former Razorback Bobby Portis Jr. wins NBA Championship with Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KAIT) - A former Razorback and Little Rock native is an NBA champion.

Bobby Portis Jr. had 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 block Tuesday night. The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Milwaukee captures their first championship since 1971.

Portis scored in double figures in 9 games in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. He had 11 points in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. His best postseason performance was a 22 point, 8 rebound, 3 steal, 3 assist effort vs. Atlanta in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

