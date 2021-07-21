Energy Alert
Former Razorback Bobby Portis Jr. wins NBA Championship with Bucks

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (12) and Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) battle for...
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (12) and Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) battle for the ball during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021.((AP Photo/Paul Sancya))
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KAIT) - A former Razorback and Little Rock native is an NBA champion.

Bobby Portis Jr. had 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 block Tuesday night. The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Milwaukee captures their first championship since 1971.

Portis scored in double figures in 9 games in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. He had 11 points in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. His best postseason performance was a 22 point, 8 rebound, 3 steal, 3 assist effort vs. Atlanta in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

