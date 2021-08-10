Energy Alert
Sherra Wright hopes to get plea overturned with post-conviction hearing

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ex-wife of Memphis Tigers and Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright is due in court Tuesday.

Sherra Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder two years ago in connection to Lorenzen’s death.

She was sentenced to 30 years in prison. But she is now trying to get her sentence reduced or her plea overturned.

A post-conviction hearing was originally scheduled for last month, but her lawyer didn’t show up.

Wright is eligible for parole next year but her sentence ends in 2046.

We plan to live stream the hearing at 9 a.m.

