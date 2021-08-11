Energy Alert
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions

(WAFB)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The surge in COVID-19 cases caused much concern for Arkansas schools, but now, many area schools have announced how they intend to handle the masking policies for their staff and students.

Craighead County

Vaccination status won’t matter when it comes to Jonesboro Public Schools’ mask policy. The school board accepted a resolution requiring masks for students K-12 and employees.

At the Westside Consolidated School District, all students and staff will be required to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status.

Greene County

The Greene County Tech School Board voted Tuesday to require masks for all students and district staff.

Independence County

The Batesville School District will require masks indoors but it depends on the COVID risk level in the community.

Poinsett County

At East Poinsett County Schools, masks will be required for some students.

Mississippi County

Superintendent Dr. Toriano Green confirmed to Region 8 News that the Osceola School District will be requiring masks.

Crittenden County

After having more than 700 students in quarantine during its first week, the Marion School District unanimously approved a mask mandate.

