One killed, one injured in Highway 18 crash

DELL, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man was killed and one other person was injured Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash along Highway 18 near Dell, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Clinton E. Foster, 33, of Blytheville was cycling west toward Dell on Highway 18 around 6:50 a.m. Saturday when the crash happened.

ASP said in a preliminary fatality report that Foster and Dewayne Cash, 49, of Gosnell were cycling in the outside lane when they moved over for a truck.

“After the truck passed their location, the vehicle (2008 Honda Civic) struck Foster from the rear. The other cyclist (Cash) crashed his bicycle, causing him injury but he was not struck by the vehicle,” ASP said.

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene, ASP said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

