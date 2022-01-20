UAMS sees record with COVID hospitalizations, prepares for additional cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Central Arkansas medical center reported over 100 people were at the hospital Wednesday with COVID, as doctors there prepare for an increase in numbers.

According to a report from content partner KARK, UAMS has seen a record of COVID-19 hospitalizations with major increases.

“That is in the past two weeks, an increase almost of four times,” UAMS Boozman College of Public Health Dean Mark Williams told KARK.

Officials at the Little Rock-based hospital said they anticipate 285,000 new cases, nearly 1,700 hospitalizations and 350 additional deaths by Feb. 8.

As for space at the hospital, officials said they can place two patients in each room if the numbers continue to increase.

“We can stretch 60 beds to 120 beds, if need be,” UAMS CEO Steppe Mette said.

