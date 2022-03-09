Investigators on scene of Clay County homicide

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement in Clay County are investigating a homicide east of Rector.

According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, deputies are at a home on Highway 49 east of town.

No word right now, whether police have a suspect or number of victims in the case, but Sheriff Miller said Arkansas State Police had been called in to help in the case.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the scene is still active.

An ambulance just left the scene. Not many details right now, but here is what we know so far:



Clay County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide at a home here on HWY 49.



The scene is still very active right now. pic.twitter.com/e2xenuejEt — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) March 9, 2022

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to Clay County, and we will have more details as they become available.

