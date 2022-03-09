Investigators on scene of Clay County homicide
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement in Clay County are investigating a homicide east of Rector.
According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, deputies are at a home on Highway 49 east of town.
No word right now, whether police have a suspect or number of victims in the case, but Sheriff Miller said Arkansas State Police had been called in to help in the case.
As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the scene is still active.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to Clay County, and we will have more details as they become available.
