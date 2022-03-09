Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Investigators on scene of Clay County homicide

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement in Clay County are investigating a homicide east of Rector.

According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, deputies are at a home on Highway 49 east of town.

No word right now, whether police have a suspect or number of victims in the case, but Sheriff Miller said Arkansas State Police had been called in to help in the case.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the scene is still active.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to Clay County, and we will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman arrested last year on five counts of raping a child was sentenced Monday to four years...
Woman sentenced for sexually assaulting a child
A Blytheville man died Monday night when his car ran off the road and went airborne.
Man killed, woman injured in crash
Five people are behind bars after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a...
5 accused of ripping off factory’s $500k metal roof
Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Hurricane play Marion for 5A Title Thursday at 1:45
Jonesboro hoping to bring home back-to-back State Championships
New K9 officer in Trumann
Region 8 News at 10pm - 3/8/2022
New Highway 367 bridge in Newport nearly complete
New Highway 367 bridge in Newport nearly complete