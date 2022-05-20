Energy Alert
3 arrested, over $600K in drugs seized by Shelby County deputies

The drugs found and arrests made on May 19.
The drugs found and arrests made on May 19.(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office carried out a drug bust that netted three arrests and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs.

SCSO carried out the search warrant at home on Echles Street, Madison Avenue, Stonewall Street and Lyford Drive.

Deputies found drugs worth $632,000 in street value: marijuana, TCH wax, fentanyl, THC edibles, THC vape cartridges, THC live rosin, psilocybin chocolate mushrooms and psilocybin mushrooms--as well as drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also seized three handguns and assorted ammunition.

Three people were taken into custody:

Charles Dunaway, 22, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Olivia Yager, 20, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcus Miller, 26, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and violation of seat belt law.

