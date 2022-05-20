Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police continue investigation of deceased child left in the back of a vehicle

By Kelli Cook
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No arrests have been made in a case involving a 1-year-old child that died after being left in the back seat of a car.

This all happened Thursday at the “Education is the Key” childcare on Thomas street.

We know two people were detained, but police say they were later released.

A man who identified himself as the victim’s uncle arrived at the scene Friday morning.

He described the 1-year-old as a happy little boy who was the youngest of six siblings.

He says losing him so young, in this fashion, is simply devastating for the family.

A wreath and a toy dinosaur was placed outside the now empty North Memphis Daycare.

Police surrounded the facility Thursday where a 1-year-old was found in the back of an SUV dead from apparent excessive heat.

Temperatures soared to 91 degrees Thursday.

“You know when you have a child in a hot car their bodies temperature rises up to 3 to 5 times more than the average adult so that is very scary,” said Jennifer Taylor with Le Bonheur’s Injury Prevention and Safe Kids.

Taylor says once a child’s temperature reaches 104 degrees, their organs can begin to shut down.

Thursday’s tragic incident is a reminder to take extra precautions to make sure no one is left behind.

Taylor said, “You always want to check the backseat so we say look before you open the doors at all times.”

According to a family member, the 1-year-old victim was picked up by a daycare worker Thursday morning in his or her personal vehicle.

According to the group “Kids and Car Safety,” 37 children in Tennessee have died as a result of being left in a hot car since 1990.

The group suggests placing a diaper bag or any item in the front passenger seat as a visual cue that a child is with you.

Ask your childcare provider to call immediately if your child hasn’t arrived as scheduled and clearly announce and confirm who is getting each child out of a vehicle.

Taylor says never leave a child in a hot car and know that leaving a window down is not enough to keep a child safe.

We did reach out to the owners of this Daycare for comment, but we have not heard back.

We also reached out to the District Attorney’s office. We were told they are aware of the situation but they are not yet involved.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A boy died Wednesday night when investigators said he lost control of his SUV and hit a utility...
Driver killed in Highway 18 crash
A minor died and four others were injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash.
1 killed, 4 others injured in crash
Former Randolph County Judge David Jansen has died.
Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for former Randolph Co. Judge David Jansen
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers interviewed Lathan McLeod after it was...
Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor
Donald Dean Short, 88, of Cotter was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday, May 16, in the 200-block...
Silver Alert canceled for missing man

Latest News

Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. are under custody of National Guard...
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border
Lady Blazers fall in state title game
Valley View falls to Pulaski Academy 2-0 in 2022 4A State Girls Soccer Championship
Missouri health leaders announce plan to eliminate hepatitis C
Missouri health leaders announce plan to eliminate hepatitis C
The drugs found and arrests made on May 19.
3 arrested, over $600K in drugs seized by Shelby County deputies