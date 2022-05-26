Police investigating murder-suicide

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Searcy police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide.

Officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, while conducting a welfare check at a home on North Ella.

According to Lieutenant Todd Wells, police found 36-year-old Frank Vincent Ollis, Jr. and 23-year-old Jesayia Sage Ollis dead inside the home.

“With the evidence we have, we believe Frank Ollis, Jr. murdered his wife, Jesayia Ollis, then committed suicide,” Wells said in a Thursday news release.

The bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

Wells said the investigation is ongoing.

