Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police investigating murder-suicide

Officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, while...
Officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, while conducting a welfare check at a home on North Ella.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Searcy police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide.

Officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, while conducting a welfare check at a home on North Ella.

According to Lieutenant Todd Wells, police found 36-year-old Frank Vincent Ollis, Jr. and 23-year-old Jesayia Sage Ollis dead inside the home.

“With the evidence we have, we believe Frank Ollis, Jr. murdered his wife, Jesayia Ollis, then committed suicide,” Wells said in a Thursday news release.

The bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

Wells said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May Primary in Arkansas with a focus on Region 8 counties.
Vote 2022: Primary Race Results
Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he shot another man at a local gas station.
Man charged with first-degree battery in Jonesboro shooting
This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. The...
Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

I-55 Crump interchange before and after
Lanes scheduled to close in June for I-55 and Crump Interchange improvements
In the video, you can see a man walking down Oak Street and setting two fires on each side of...
New video shows possible suspect in debris field fire
A Batesville woman is dead following a crash in rural Jackson County.
One killed, another injured in head-on collision
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday forecast