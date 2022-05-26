Police officer arrested over allegations of child rape

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Bradford police officer was arrested by Arkansas State Police after they began an investigation into allegations of him conducting sexual acts with a child.

Officers said Aaron Cochrane, 41, of Jackson County, is being held on probable cause pending the filing of formal charges which include two counts of rape, one county of sexual grooming of a child, and one count of sexual assault.

In a news release, the ASP Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation involving Cochrane in March based on allegations unrelated to the incidents that reportedly first occurred at least three years ago.

The separate allegations prompted state police to open a case file for special agents, according to ASP.

Cochrane is currently being held at the Jackson County jail.

The news release stated Cochrane had been employed as a sheriff’s deputy in Jackson County and was also employed as a school resource officer in White County.

