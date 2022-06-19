Blytheville teen dies in New York crash

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (KAIT) - A Blytheville teen dies after an early-morning crash in New York.

According to the New York Police Department’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad, the crash happened around 2:05 a.m. on Belt Parkway at exit 5 in Brooklyn.

The report said the 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Odyssey with four passengers.

It said the driver lost control and hit a Kia Soul and a Hyundai while traveling in the same direction.

The Blytheville teen was taken to Lutheran Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The four passengers and the drivers of the other vehicles had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

