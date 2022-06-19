Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Blytheville teen dies in New York crash

Blytheville teen dies in New York car crash
Blytheville teen dies in New York car crash(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (KAIT) - A Blytheville teen dies after an early-morning crash in New York.

According to the New York Police Department’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad, the crash happened around 2:05 a.m. on Belt Parkway at exit 5 in Brooklyn.

The report said the 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Odyssey with four passengers.

It said the driver lost control and hit a Kia Soul and a Hyundai while traveling in the same direction.

The Blytheville teen was taken to Lutheran Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The four passengers and the drivers of the other vehicles had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
A Baxter County man says he plans to retire early after winning $1 million.
“Good karma” pays off for Arkansas lottery winner
On Thursday, June 16, Dr. Simon Saw-Teong Ang, 65, was given the sentence in the Western...
Former professor sentenced for 1 year in federal prison for lying to FBI agent
Police need help finding the person who shot and killed a 2-year-old child.
2-year-old child killed; mother injured in shooting
A popular attraction in Cleburne County has closed temporarily over contamination of E. coli.
Sandy Beach closed over E. coli contamination

Latest News

Jonesboro house fire under investigation
The Arkansas State icon was honored Friday evening.
Life of legendary Arkansas State coach Larry Lacewell celebrated Friday evening
Lacewell won three Super Bowls as Director of Scouting for the Dallas Cowboys.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones and former Head Coach Barry Switzer reflect on Larry Lacewell's Life
The former Yale, Tennessee assistant coach will coach with the Denver Broncos this summer.
A-State WR Coach Derrick Lett named to Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship