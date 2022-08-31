AGFC asking water goers to wear lifejackets, use caution over holiday weekend

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Keep your family safe this Labor Day Weekend while on the water.

Corporal Jody Pendarvis with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is wishing everyone fun times this weekend, but with the fun, he’s asking everyone to be as safe as possible.

Whether you take your adventure to the lake or river, life jackets should always be a part of the plan.

Corporal Pendarvis says officers with AGFC will be out watching for those without life jackets and should know the law before heading out for a day on the water.

“12 and under must wear their life jacket at all times, anytime they’re in the vessel. Anybody over 12, they must have the lifejacket readily accessible in the vessel for each person,” said corporal Pendarvis

He said fun is on the list of everyone this weekend, but it only takes seconds to make a scene turn serious.

“We don’t want any drownings this weekend for sure, so have fun, but make sure you stay safe.”

Just because you put a life jacket around you doesn’t mean you’re entirely safe.

It is essential to make sure you have the correct one and wear it the right way.

A correct lifejacket is marked with a Coast Guard stamp of approval.

You need to ensure the straps are fastened and cannot come off your body when submerged.

For more details surrounding Arkansas law on life jackets, visit the AGFC website.

