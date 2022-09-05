Deputy with decades of service lost cancer battle

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A deputy that served the Randolph County community for decades lost his battle with cancer Sunday.

Randolph County Police Chief Kevin Bell shared the death of Randolph County Deputy Wilburn Dean Kimble Jr., known as Willie, on Sept. 4.

Kimble served the community for over 30 years, even coming back from retirement to continue his service despite his battle with cancer.

“Hands down one of the bravest and most dedicated law officers I’ve ever met,” said Bell. “Today we have lost a true American hero after his long hard-fought battle with cancer.”

An obituary for Kimble says funeral services will be held on Sept. 7.

