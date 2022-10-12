Energy Alert
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MENLO PARK, Calif. (Gray News) – A tree trimmer in California was killed Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.

