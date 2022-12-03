FOA takes reigns of Jonesboro Christmas Parade

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands lined the streets to get in the holiday spirit.

This is the Foundation of Art’s first year directing the parade.

There were some hiccups, but according to Mikel Wewers, everything went as planned.

“And just always looking at our route and our routes worked out pretty well this year I think.”, said Mikel Wewers, who works for the Foundation of Arts.

There were some traffic woes. This was due to many getting off work

Cars were still trying to navigate downtown after the street was closed.

“Jonesboro Police helped us out a lot, we start a little bit earlier, and start shutting down and getting the signs up a little bit earlier.”, said Wewers.

Wewers has worked for the FOA for more than a year.

He was stoked when he learned that the FOA would take over the parade.

He and his team had one goal when putting it together.

“Their grandparents took them, or their mom took them, and for us to add to someone’s forever memory, it truly a blessing and an honor to be in this position.”, said Wewer.

The parade brought in people from all over Northeast Arkansas, helping downtown businesses and showing what Jonesboro is all about.

“It is an exciting weekend for all of Jonesboro, to make it a weekend and come out and come to downtown Jonesboro , check out the local businesses, and see what Jonesboro is all about.”, said Wewers.

