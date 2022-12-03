Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

FOA takes reigns of Jonesboro Christmas Parade

By Jace Passmore
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands lined the streets to get in the holiday spirit.

This is the Foundation of Art’s first year directing the parade.

There were some hiccups, but according to Mikel Wewers, everything went as planned.

“And just always looking at our route and our routes worked out pretty well this year I think.”, said Mikel Wewers, who works for the Foundation of Arts.

There were some traffic woes. This was due to many getting off work

Cars were still trying to navigate downtown after the street was closed.

“Jonesboro Police helped us out a lot, we start a little bit earlier, and start shutting down and getting the signs up a little bit earlier.”, said Wewers.

Wewers has worked for the FOA for more than a year.

He was stoked when he learned that the FOA would take over the parade.

He and his team had one goal when putting it together.

“Their grandparents took them, or their mom took them, and for us to add to someone’s forever memory, it truly a blessing and an honor to be in this position.”, said Wewer.

The parade brought in people from all over Northeast Arkansas, helping downtown businesses and showing what Jonesboro is all about.

“It is an exciting weekend for all of Jonesboro, to make it a weekend and come out and come to downtown Jonesboro , check out the local businesses, and see what Jonesboro is all about.”, said Wewers.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash appeared to have happened on the highway near Bono shortly before 6 p.m.
Four people, including a child, killed in Bono crash
An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on...
Woman killed in head-on crash
Helicopter leaves scene of crash, injured person on board
On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of...
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler charged Christian Torres with shoplifting,...
Man arrested for stealing $60K of items from Jonesboro business

Latest News

Bearcats hit buzzer beater Friday at Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic
Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic: Cole Kirby hits buzzer beater Friday for Brookland
Lions hit half court shot at Chickasaw Classic
Chickasaw Classic: Brayden Nunnally hits half court shot for Manila to force OT on Thursday
Golden Hurricane advance to Hurricane Classic title game
Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic: Jonesboro beats Pine Bluff to advance to championship game
Raiders fall to Fayetteville in Hurricane Classic semifinals
Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic: Nettleton falls to Fayetteville
Rebels advance to WBU Tournament title game in boys and girls
63rd WBU Tournament: Riverside boys and girls beat Tuckerman to advance to championship games