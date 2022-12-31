Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Barnett trial continuance request granted

The request for continuance has been granted. All parties will meet 60 days from the original...
The request for continuance has been granted. All parties will meet 60 days from the original trial date, Jan. 9, 2023.((Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP File))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Gravette man that was charged for his actions at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol cited the health of one of his attorneys in response to the objection to a defense request.

The request for continuance has been granted. All parties will meet 60 days from the original trial date, Jan. 9, 2023.

Richard Barnett, 61, has a trial date of Mar. 10, 2023, according to our content-sharing partner.

Barnett is charged with: civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; theft of government property. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image / Tap water
14 Ark. counties under boil orders
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
The cross sits center of First United Methodist in Jonesboro.
12 judges have now backed out of FUMC lawsuit
ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg.
Highway crash results in injuries

Latest News

18-wheeler wreck starts a fire
18-wheeler catches on fire in crash
The Commander of the Drug Task Force is responsible for overseeing the DTF agents, and narcotic...
Byler named new Drug Task Force Commander
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
Jonesboro, Blytheville & more
JHS 2-1 at King Cotton, Blytheville wins in Poplar Bluff, more holiday HS hoops updates