Barnett trial continuance request granted

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Gravette man that was charged for his actions at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol cited the health of one of his attorneys in response to the objection to a defense request.

The request for continuance has been granted. All parties will meet 60 days from the original trial date, Jan. 9, 2023.

Richard Barnett, 61, has a trial date of Mar. 10, 2023, according to our content-sharing partner.

Barnett is charged with: civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; theft of government property. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

