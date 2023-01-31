Energy Alert
Lyon College mourns passing of President Emeritus Dr. Walter Roettger



By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A news release on Monday, Jan. 30 announced the passing of Lyon College President Emeritus Dr. Walter Roettger on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Syracuse, New York.

Dr. Roettger served as president of Lyon College from 1998 to 2009 and during his leadership, Lyon earned national recognition for its academic excellence, increased enrollment, added new academic majors, built several new buildings including the Derby Center for Science and Mathematics, finished one capital campaign and launched another, increased the size of its faculty, created new varsity athletic programs, and created the Lyon Experience.

Dr. Roettger also strengthened the College’s ties with the community beginning with the College Opportunity Program, which Lyon created with the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB). This led to partnerships with other public two-year colleges in the region including Ozarka College, Arkansas State University at Newport, and Arkansas State University at Beebe.

Lyon College extended its condolences to Peggy, his wife, Dan, his son, their family, and all who knew Dr. Roettger. Lyon College will fly its flags at half-staff this week in honor of Dr. Roettger. Services are pending.

