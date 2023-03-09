Blytheville boys basketball reaches state finals for the 2nd straight season
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - State finals weekend tips off in less than 24 hours. Blytheville will be the first NEA team to take the floor in Hot Springs.
The 34-1 Chickasaws face 26-6 Little Rock Christian Thursday at 1:45 on Arkansas PBS. McKenzie Pierce’s squad are back in the Spa City for the 2nd straight season.
2023 State Finals Weekend - BankOZK Arena (Hot Springs)
Thursday, March 9th
Session 1 Tickets: Click Here
10:30 am UNIFIED Pottsville vs Conway
12:00 pm - 4A Girls: Farmington vs Nashville
1:45 pm - 4A Boys - Blytheville vs Little Rock Christian
Session 2 Tickets: Click Here
6:00 pm - 5A Girls - Vilonia vs Greenwood
7:45 pm - 5A Boys - Pine Bluff vs Lake Hamilton
Friday, March 10th
Session 1 Tickets: Click Here
10:30 am UNIFIED Hot Springs vs Ozark
12:00 pm - 6A Girls - Conway vs North Little Rock
1:45 pm - 6A Boys - Jonesboro vs Springdale
Session 2 Tickets: Click Here
6:00 pm - 1A Girls - Mammoth Spring vs Norfork
7:45 pm - 1A Boys - Marked Tree vs County Line
Saturday, March 11th
Session 1 Tickets: Click Here
11:30 am - 2A Girls - Conway Christian vs Mt. Vernon-Enola
1:15 pm - 2A Boys - Bigelow vs Marshall
Session 2 Tickets: Click Here
6:00 pm - 3A Girls - Salem vs. Lamar
7:45 pm - 3A Boys - Manila vs Bergman
