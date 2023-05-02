Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Blytheville alum Tedrick Washington commits to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Former Blytheville guard
Former Blytheville guard(Tedrick Washington - Twitter)
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Blytheville basketball alum Tedrick Washington is getting an opportunity to play Division I hoops. Tedrick Washington announced his commitment to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi over 4 other Division I options Sunday.

The guard started 34 games for Moberly Area Community College last season, averaging 14 points per game. He scored over 20 points 5 times, including a season-high 32 in February.

Washington joins an Islanders crew that made the NCAA Tournament last season as a 16 seed.

He committed to Texas A&M-CC over Northwestern State, Lindenwood, Alabama State and Eastern Illinois.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone is pitching with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 Spring...
Report: Riverside, UCA alum Gavin Stone to make MLB debut Wednesday
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83
Huntington Square brought more than food to Foodie Fest. The three-day event brought music,...
Festival held that all the ‘foodies’ could enjoy
Hunter Biden is set to appear in court today in Independence County.
Independence County preparing for Biden’s appearance
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’

Latest News

Arkansas State QB James Blackman had 4 total TD Saturday as the Red Wolves beat Grambling 58-3.
Arkansas State QB James Blackman signs with Miami Dolphins headlines Red Wolves getting NFL opportunities
Red Wolves in the NFL
Sources: Te'Vailance Hunt and Jordan Rhodes receive NFL rookie minicamp invites
Former Blytheville guard
Blytheville alum Tedrick Washington commits to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Red Wolves fall at Southern Miss
Arkansas State baseball gets swept at Southern Miss (WDAM)