Blytheville alum Tedrick Washington commits to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Blytheville basketball alum Tedrick Washington is getting an opportunity to play Division I hoops. Tedrick Washington announced his commitment to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi over 4 other Division I options Sunday.

The guard started 34 games for Moberly Area Community College last season, averaging 14 points per game. He scored over 20 points 5 times, including a season-high 32 in February.

Washington joins an Islanders crew that made the NCAA Tournament last season as a 16 seed.

He committed to Texas A&M-CC over Northwestern State, Lindenwood, Alabama State and Eastern Illinois.

