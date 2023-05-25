Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hardy unveils “Mayberry” patrol unit

By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - While Andy and Barney won’t be patrolling the city streets in Hardy, a patrol car like the “Mayberry Patrol Car” used in the Andy Griffith Show will be.

The City of Hardy purchased a 1959 Ford Angel for around $5,000.

Police Chief Scott Rose said the car wouldn’t be used as a main patrol unit for the police department but would allow more opportunities to interact with the public.

“It’s basically on our police department fleet,” Rose said “Officers will come down and get in and cruise around town. Let people check it out.”

Rose said Mayberry and Hardy do have similarities.

“Hardys kind of known as a Mayberry-type town. It’s always been called a fun small town,” Rose said.

The car will be on display in Hardy throughout the summer.

The city encouraged everyone to stop and see the car if you’re in the area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First National Bank Arena has hosted graduations throughout the year and has for many years...
School graduation ends with families forced out
File Graphic (KWTX)
Nine-year-old dies after drowning in lake
A head-on collision Tuesday morning left two people seriously injured and one man dead.
One killed, two injured in head-on crash
a look at the food trucks in question that border the edge of the properties.
New tenant leads to debates over property safety between landowners
Several community members spent their day digging for a blast from the past.
Hunt for 15-year-old time capsule continues

Latest News

Debt limit crisis causes concern for Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas
Debt ceiling crisis causes concern for Northeast Arkansas organization
A look at an eclipse from years ago, as many in northeast Arkansas start to prepare for 2024.
Jonesboro preparing for 2024 solar eclipse
Kristi Sheridan, a swim coach with Ozarks Healthcare, said that drownings could happen quickly...
Swim coach asking parents to stay aware of children near water
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is urging boaters to know the rules of the water before...
Boaters urged to use caution as busy holiday weekend approaches