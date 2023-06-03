Jonesboro man arrested for child porn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was arrested for uploading images of child pornography online.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Division received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying that a user has uploaded several images exploiting children, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.

Upon further investigation, police determined that the account belonged to Justin Dale.

Police also found that Dale had uploaded 17 images of juvenile females engaging in sexual activity.

Dale was arrested on 17 counts of distributing and possessing viewing matter depicting sexual content involving a child, a Class Y felony.

Dale went before a judge on Friday, June 2, and was given a $150,000 cash/surety bond.

