Arkansas State men’s basketball wins on the road at Louisville

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The last win for Arkansas State men’s basketball over a Power 5 opponent was on December 17th, 2014.

The Red Wolves repeated the feat nearly 9 years to the date. Caleb Fields led the way with 20 points as A-State beat Louisville 75-63. Freddy Hicks had 16 points, Izaiyah Nelson was a perfect 7 for 7 from the field, finishing with 15 points. Dyondre Dominguez recorded double figure rebounds once again, finishing with 10 and 7 points.

A-State led by as much as 20 en route to their 4th win of the season and the biggest so far under Bryan Hodgson.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

