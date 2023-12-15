Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man killed in rollover crash

A Quitman man died early Friday morning in a rollover crash.
A Quitman man died early Friday morning in a rollover crash.(Source: KNOE)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE COUNTy, Ark. (KAIT) - A Quitman man died early Friday morning in a rollover crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:49 a.m. Dec. 15 on North Sawmill Road in rural Cleburne County.

Joseph Edward Applewhite, 45, was northbound when his 2019 Razor left the roadway and overturned, the fatal crash report stated.

Applewhite was thrown from the vehicle and killed.

His passenger, 46-year-old Jennifer Applewhite of Quitman, was taken to a Heber Springs hospital with unspecified injuries.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
Crash reported on I-555
Company begins killing tens of thousands of chickens in northern Arkansas.
Dec. 14 What you need to know
A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to charge Jose Garza, 29, with rape/sexual...
Man accused of child rape
With the recent draining of Baltz Lake in Pocahontas, the public was able to collect however...
Baltz Lake now closed to the public
Police arrested a Paragould woman after they said she tried to walk out of Walmart with $1,000...
Woman banned from Walmart following burglary conviction

Latest News

A judge issued an arrest warrant this week for the Woodruff County Clerk in connection with...
County clerk accused of tampering with evidence in husband’s fatal shooting
Cross County School District cancels classes
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers, Izzy Higginbottom, Lauryn Pendleton after North Alabama win
Izzy Higginbottom drops 35 pts, A-State women's basketball beats North Alabama in OT