Man killed in rollover crash

CLEBURNE COUNTy, Ark. (KAIT) - A Quitman man died early Friday morning in a rollover crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:49 a.m. Dec. 15 on North Sawmill Road in rural Cleburne County.

Joseph Edward Applewhite, 45, was northbound when his 2019 Razor left the roadway and overturned, the fatal crash report stated.

Applewhite was thrown from the vehicle and killed.

His passenger, 46-year-old Jennifer Applewhite of Quitman, was taken to a Heber Springs hospital with unspecified injuries.

