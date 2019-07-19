Court records show history of orders of protection

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An order of protection had been extended just days before a shooting in Stone County that claimed the life of a Stone County deputy, according to court records.
Records found through Arkansas Court Connect show an order of protection had been continued against Samuel Fullerton.
Arkansas State Police said Friday that 39-year-old Samuel Fullerton of Leslie was killed in the incident while 32-year-old Erika Johnson, who had lived with Fullerton at a home on Flag Road, had a non life-threatening injury.
The court records show that a family member of Johnson had filed a series of orders of protection against Fullerton in Searcy County Circuit Court.
The latest one, filed on July 16, was extended 13 days due to the lack of service on Fullerton.
In the affidavit, the family member claimed Fullerton and Johnson started a bonfire and left it unattended. Later, the family member claimed “she would burn all the houses down.”
In other court paperwork, the family member also claimed that Johnson attacked her April 30.
“Also, the night before, she said she was going to burn down all the houses,” the family member said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.