State Semifinal Friday: Rivercrest & Harding Academy win, Hoxie falls

By Chris Hudgison | December 11, 2020 at 11:42 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 12:07 AM

Three NEA football teams were in state playoff action Friday. Rivercrest & Harding Academy won at home while Hoxie fell on the road. The Colts and Wildcats punched their ticket to Little Rock.

4A State Championship: Rivercrest vs. Shiloh Christian (December 19th at 12:00pm)

3A State Championship: Harding Academy vs. McGehee (December 19th at 6:30pm)

Check out the complete playoff schedule here.

Friday, December 11th

Rivercrest 55, Warren 35 (4A State Semifinals)

Rivercrest beats Warren to advance to 4A State Championship

McGehee 20, Hoxie 18 (3A State Semifinals)

Hoxie falls to McGehee in 3A State Semifinals

Harding Academy 35, Glen Rose 7 (3A State Semifinals)

Harding Academy beats Glen Rose to advance to 3A State Championship

