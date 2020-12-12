State Semifinal Friday: Rivercrest & Harding Academy win, Hoxie falls

Three NEA football teams were in state playoff action Friday. Rivercrest & Harding Academy won at home while Hoxie fell on the road. The Colts and Wildcats punched their ticket to Little Rock.
4A State Championship: Rivercrest vs. Shiloh Christian (December 19th at 12:00pm)
3A State Championship: Harding Academy vs. McGehee (December 19th at 6:30pm)
Check out the complete playoff schedule here.
Friday, December 11th
Rivercrest 55, Warren 35 (4A State Semifinals)
McGehee 20, Hoxie 18 (3A State Semifinals)
Harding Academy 35, Glen Rose 7 (3A State Semifinals)
