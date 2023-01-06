Reports indicate more car thefts, break-ins in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro continues to have a problem on its hands: A barrage of car thefts and break-ins across the city.

Just since Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department took reports of five car thefts, as well as reports of car parts being stolen.

In one of those reports, an officer responded to Creath Avenue where the victim said a catalytic converter had been taken off their work truck. It was estimated to be worth $400.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, police said a license plate was stolen off a vehicle parked in the Fletcher Dodge lot on South Stadium Boulevard.

An incident report on Thursday, Jan. 5 stated a semi-trailer was stolen on Great Dane Lane. It was said to be worth $55,000.

This would make it over 20 instances of theft to plague the city since Region 8 News first started covering these incidents in late December when a Cavanaugh Hyundai had three of its vehicles stolen off the lot.

The map below indicates the various thefts that have taken place since then. The red dots indicate the thefts:

(Source: KAIT-TV)

If you know any information regarding these thefts, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.