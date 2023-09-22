Paragould Fire Department cooking up fire safety tips

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - With cooking fires being the leading cause of house fires in the United States, the Paragould Fire Department has cooked up some tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

According to a news release, the department is teaming up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week.

This year’s campaign “Cooking Safety Starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention” runs from Oct.8 through Oct. 14.

PFD shared the following cooking safety tips:

Turn the pot handles toward the back of the stove to prevent spills and burns. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking on the stove. If a small fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period, turn off the stove. If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the home while the food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking. Keep kids and pets 3 feet (1 m) from the stove/oven and where hot foods and liquids are being served. Watch what you heat. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking. Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, or curtains — away from your stovetop. Be alert. If you are tired or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove/oven.

“Cooking fires are the leading cause of U.S. home fires and home fire injuries. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign works to highlight when and where cooking fires happen most often, along with simple ways to minimize those risks,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy.

State Farm Agent Virginia Walls recently donated a Fire Prevention Week kit to the fire department. The kit includes home fire safety and prevention activities and information for children and adults.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week, visit www.fpw.org.

