Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas State football transfer portal tracker (2023-24)

By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The end of the college football regular season means players entering and exiting the transfer portal.

We’ll update this page with roster moves for Arkansas State football.

2023-24 Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Departures

LB Javante Mackey

- 2nd on the team with 84 tackles in 2023. Redshirt freshman has 7 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 pass breakup, and 1 fumble recovery. Mackey returned a fumble 16 yards for a touchdown in a win over Louisiana. He was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Award (national freshman of the year). Mackey was also named to The Athletic Mid-Season Freshman All-America team.

DL Ashtin Rustemeyer

- Appeared in 3 games in 2022, 1 game in 2023. Recorded a total of 5 tackles. Missouri native had 2 stops vs. UMass in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A girl was taken to the hospital following an accident at the 76 annual FOA Jonesboro...
Police: Float runs over girl’s foot during Christmas parade
With Christmas just around the corner, scammers and panhandlers are out in full swing.
Police warn of mock musicians
Melanie Fletcher, 11, broke her foot in three places when a float ran over her foot Friday night.
“I was so scared,” 11-year-old parade victim speaks out
People of Dunklin County are mourning the death of its chief deputy.
Dunklin County chief deputy dies
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

Latest News

The 19th annual Camellia Bowl is set for December 23.
Arkansas State will face Northern Illinois in Camellia Bowl
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) and running back Cody Schrader (7) celebrate with...
Mizzou to face Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl
Arkansas State bowl projections (12/3/23)
4th quarter comeback falls short for Arkansas State women’s basketball at Kansas City