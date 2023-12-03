Arkansas State football transfer portal tracker (2023-24)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The end of the college football regular season means players entering and exiting the transfer portal.

We’ll update this page with roster moves for Arkansas State football.

2023-24 Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Departures

LB Javante Mackey

- 2nd on the team with 84 tackles in 2023. Redshirt freshman has 7 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 pass breakup, and 1 fumble recovery. Mackey returned a fumble 16 yards for a touchdown in a win over Louisiana. He was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Award (national freshman of the year). Mackey was also named to The Athletic Mid-Season Freshman All-America team.

DL Ashtin Rustemeyer

- Appeared in 3 games in 2022, 1 game in 2023. Recorded a total of 5 tackles. Missouri native had 2 stops vs. UMass in 2022.

