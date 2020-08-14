American Made General Store to open Saturday; mayor’s pleased with business growth

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Business in Brookland has grown with a bank being built and the American Made General Store opening Saturday.
Owner Chad Overman said they’re expecting large crowds to enter through their doors but want everyone who visits to be safe.
The shelves are stocked and ready. As the name suggests, everything in the store is made in America.
“I’m a veteran as everyone knows, and I really support the law enforcement, first responders, and the veteran community,” he said. “I hope these stores give reverence to them.”
They started building the store in December and now, they’re ready for business.
“I do wish everyone will come by and check the store out,” he said. “We anticipate large crowds so if you’re concerned about being too close to people you may bring a mask to wear. We’re going to try to do as much as we can to regulate it, but at the same time we’re going to have a lot of patriotic people here.”
He chose to open the second store in Brookland because of its proximity.
“Brookland is an awesome town to do business with,” he said. “We’re pretty close to a couple of big cities, Jonesboro and Paragould. We’re on a pretty major highway to get travelers through here.”
Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said he’s happy with the new businesses coming to the area and hopes the growth keeps going.
