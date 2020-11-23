‘Greatest challenge’ facing hospital? Staffing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The surge of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Arkansas leads to staffing issues and a lack of beds available at St. Bernards Medical Center.
The hospital tries to balance their positive COVID-19 patients and regular patients each day but still feels ‘overwhelmed.’
At the beginning of the pandemic, the issue was securing personal protective equipment and medication. Now, the issue has transitioned.
“Staffing continues to be one of our greatest challenges moving into this,” Vice President of Nursing Angie Smith, DMP said.
They’ve brought in travel nurses and asked employees to work additional hours while trying to balance time off.
St. Bernards still accepts out-of-state patients in the ICU and COVID-19 Unit. Smith explained St. Bernards service area includes the Bootheel of Missouri.
“There is a challenge across the state with bed capacity, so we’re willing to take patients that need care and will continue to do that as part of our mission,” she said.
Region 8 News asked how long they will accept these patients and transition to reserving these beds for Arkansans only?
“That’s a tough question, but I would say based on what our mission is, which is to provide Christ-like healing to everyone, I can’t see that we would do that,” she said. “I think that we would have to work within our state, and I know the Governor’s put together a Winter Task Force, and one of the things we’re looking at is capacity throughout the state. We’d seek guidance there.”
The hospital has 103 COVID Unit beds. Smith said they’ve had plenty of time to prepare and continue to adjust their surge plan, which outlines how beds will be used.
St. Bernards acknowledged the long emergency room wait time and encouraged patients to have patience.
Smith suggested using the St. Bernards Go App and not delay seeking healthcare during the pandemic.
