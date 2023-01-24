City urges to conserve water during well upgrades

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Black Rock will be making upgrades to the city well on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The City of Black Rock announced the upgrade on Monday on social media.

With this upgrade, the city does not anticipate a loss of water but asks everyone to conserve water during the time of the construction. Construction begins at 8 a.m. and will last six hours.

A temporary boil order is also expected to be issued due to the upgrades.

